Catherine Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, Democrats hold Senate

REUTERS/David Swanson

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has retained her seat in Nevada, multiple news outlets project, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Her win over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt was one of the closest races in the country. Democrats still have a chance to add another seat in Georgia's runoff next month, which would give them a net gain in an election where Republicans had hoped to pick up as many as four seats on Tuesday.

With control of the Senate, Democrats will be able to confirm critical judges, including a Supreme Court seat should an opening arise, as well as President Biden's nominees. If Democrats manage to hold the House — which has not yet been called — they would have a chance to pursue their legislative agenda, albeit with razor-thin majorities.

Cortez Mastro, the first Latina to be elected to the Senate, ran a well-funded campaign centered on ensuring abortion access and highlighted how her opponent’s own family members endorsed her over him.

AD

Laxalt, who Donald Trump endorsed after crediting him with helping to try and overturn the 2020 results in Nevada over false claims of voter fraud, spent much of his campaign focusing on inflation and the cost of living in the state, where hospitality workers have been battered by COVID-19 restrictions. He has also said he supports a ban on abortion after 13 weeks of pregnancy.