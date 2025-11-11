House prepares to take up deal to reopen government

Following the Senate’s 60-40 vote on a deal to reopen the government, House members are returning to Washington after more than 50 days in their districts to send the bill to President Donald Trump’s desk.

With key corners of the GOP conference signaling their support, it’s expected to pass as early as Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not match his Senate counterpart’s promise of a December vote on extending enhanced health care credits, telling reporters: “I do not guarantee the outcome of legislation or dates or deadlines or anything. I have to build consensus among my members.”

Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva is also traveling to the Capitol “to hopefully get sworn in,” she said. The Arizona Democrat is set to provide the last signature needed on a petition to force a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.