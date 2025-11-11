Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

The Americas lose measles-free status

Nov 11, 2025, 7:01am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People stand near healthy awareness posters related to the measles in Alberta, Canada.
Ahmed Zakot/File Photo/Reuters

The Americas lost their regional status as being free from endemic measles transmission, a major health setback that followed an outbreak in Canada linked to plummeting vaccine rates.

The country lost its certification after nearly three decades over a 5,000-case outbreak, the CBC reported, while the US is at risk of losing its status if it doesn’t stop its own outbreak by January.

Regional measles vaccination rates have steadily dropped in recent years: 92% of US school-aged kids received jabs in 2023, down from 95% before the COVID-19 pandemic; some communities have seen rates drop to 82%. However the disease, which can cause deadly complications for infants, is highly preventable: Two jabs provide 97% protection.

A chart showing the US weekly measles cases between 2023 and 2025.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD