The Americas lose measles-free status

The Americas lost their regional status as being free from endemic measles transmission, a major health setback that followed an outbreak in Canada linked to plummeting vaccine rates.

The country lost its certification after nearly three decades over a 5,000-case outbreak, the CBC reported, while the US is at risk of losing its status if it doesn’t stop its own outbreak by January.

Regional measles vaccination rates have steadily dropped in recent years: 92% of US school-aged kids received jabs in 2023, down from 95% before the COVID-19 pandemic; some communities have seen rates drop to 82%. However the disease, which can cause deadly complications for infants, is highly preventable: Two jabs provide 97% protection.