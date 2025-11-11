Gaza peace plan progress falters

Efforts to advance a US peace plan for Gaza appear to be faltering over reconstruction and security challenges.

Israel still controls just over half of the enclave, and Hamas the rest, with territorial divides marked by yellow concrete blocks. Without a timeline for further Israeli withdrawals, and with Hamas’ refusal to disarm, this de facto partition could last years, Reuters reported, with reconstruction likely limited to the Israeli-controlled side. The US’ plan to build “communities of vetted Gazans” on the Israeli side “risks creating an enduring divide down the middle of Gaza,” The Atlantic wrote.

Private US government documents have also raised questions about the feasibility of deploying a multinational peacekeeping initiative in the territory, according to Politico.