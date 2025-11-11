Blasts in India, Pakistan raise tensions

Blasts in the capitals of India and Pakistan raised tensions between the neighboring rivals.

A day after a car explosion killed eight people in New Delhi, authorities said they are investigating it as a possible terrorist attack, and the Indian prime minister warned the perpetrators “will not be spared.” Without offering evidence, Pakistan blamed India for a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed at least 12 people on Tuesday.

The two countries’ relationship is “already on tenterhooks” after their brief armed conflict earlier this year, an expert noted, pointing to growing “stability risks… across a wide expanse of South Asia.” Pakistan has also been involved in border clashes with Afghan militants.