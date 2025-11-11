Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Blasts in India, Pakistan raise tensions

Nov 11, 2025, 5:30pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Security personnel and members of the forensic team work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi
Near Red Fort in Delhi. Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Blasts in the capitals of India and Pakistan raised tensions between the neighboring rivals.

A day after a car explosion killed eight people in New Delhi, authorities said they are investigating it as a possible terrorist attack, and the Indian prime minister warned the perpetrators “will not be spared.” Without offering evidence, Pakistan blamed India for a suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed at least 12 people on Tuesday.

The two countries’ relationship is “already on tenterhooks” after their brief armed conflict earlier this year, an expert noted, pointing to growing “stability risks… across a wide expanse of South Asia.” Pakistan has also been involved in border clashes with Afghan militants.

J.D. Capelouto
AD