BBC in crisis over resignations and Trump threats

The future of the BBC is uncertain as it grapples with the resignations of two top executives, legal threats from US President Donald Trump, and a polarized public.

The British broadcaster is “exposed and rudderless” following the high-profile departures over a dubiously edited 2021 Trump speech, The Guardian wrote. The controversy reflects the uniquely divisive nature of contemporary politics, an UnHerd editor argued: “For a growing number of political issues, there is no ‘neutral.’” It also mirrors the “destructive energy” that now defines the UK’s national mood, veteran journalist Tina Brown noted.

The crisis comes at a particularly fraught time for the BBC: Its government charter is up for renewal in 2027.