Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

After four centuries, a forgotten artist gets her due

Nov 11, 2025, 5:34pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Michaelina Wautier, “Portrait of Martino Martini,” 1654.
Michaelina Wautier, “Portrait of Martino Martini,” 1654. The Klesch Collection via Kunsthistorisches Museum

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum is hosting the first major exhibition of 17th-century painter Michaelina Wautier.

Virtually unknown today, Wautier painted across genres, including portraiture, still life, and even historical scenes, which usually required the study of live models, a practice women were banned from. The exhibition includes 29 paintings, including Triumph of Bacchus, which was collected by the Habsburg Archduke Leopold of Austria; Leopold may also have commissioned Wautier’s portrait of the Italian Jesuit Martino Martini, who published the first atlas of China, in traditional Chinese garb.

Almost nothing is known of Wautier’s life. “Her career reminds us how easily even brilliant artists can disappear from the historical record,” the museum’s director general told Artnet News.

Brendan Ruberry
AD