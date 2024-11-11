Israeli finance minister says ‘time has come to apply sovereignty’ to West Bank

Israel’s finance minister said Monday that his department is preparing to “apply sovereignty” over the West Bank.

Speaking at a meeting of his far-right Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich said that “now the time has come to apply sovereignty over” the territory, and hailed Donald Trump’s reelection to the US presidency as creating “an important opportunity.” Smotrich suggested a move to annex the territory could come as soon as next year.

Smotrich, who is also responsible for Israel’s Civil Administration which oversees the country’s presence in the West Bank, said he had directed the Defense Ministry to prepare the infrastructure needed to make the move, The Jerusalem Post reported.