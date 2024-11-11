How Trump’s reelection is already impacting global geopolitics

US President-elect Donald Trump’s impending return to office is already shifting global geopolitics.

In a recent phone call, Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate his war in Ukraine, reminding the Kremlin of the substantial US military presence in Europe, The Washington Post reported. The Kremlin, however, denied the conversation took place, describing the media reports as “pure fiction,” while Kyiv said it had not been informed of the call and doubted it took place, Politico reported.

Trump also assured Palestinian officials that he would work to end the war in Gaza, while Taiwan and the Philippines — locked in separate standoffs with China — are looking to increase purchases of US defense equipment.