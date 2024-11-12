Ex-Trump antitrust cop in touch with transition team about FTC job

Makan Delrahim, a top antitrust cop in Donald Trump’s first administration, has talked to the transition team in recent weeks about running the Federal Trade Commission, people familiar with the matter said.

It’s a lightning-rod position after current FTC Chair Lina Khan used the agency to block deals under an expansive view of anti-competitive behavior. Now Trump’s Wall Street and corporate supporters want a freer hand for mergers, while Vice President-Elect JD Vance represents a populist wing of the party that’s as skeptical as progressives are of corporate consolidation.

One person familiar with the situation said Delrahim was also interested in the role of deputy attorney general, and at one point sought support from Rep. Jim Jordan, a close Trump ally. (Another person denied any outreach to the congressman.) It’s unclear whether Delrahim would be willing to leave a plum spot at corporate law firm Latham & Watkins to return to a position similar to one he already held.

AD

FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak is favored by Big Tech, but those ties could also hurt her among certain conservative groups. Her colleague, Andrew Ferguson, is also a potential contender.

Delrahim declined to comment through a spokesman.