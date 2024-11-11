Bitcoin soars over $80K for the first time as crypto hopes surge

The price of one Bitcoin hit more than $82,000 Monday after reaching a record $80,000 for the first time Sunday, a rise fueled by the election of Donald Trump and more than a dozen new pro-cryptocurrency US lawmakers.

The industry poured $170 million into campaigning, and traders are riding a wave of hope that Washington will “treat it differently from Wall Street,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

While campaigning, Trump promised to create a “strategic Bitcoin stockpile” and push for regulatory changes that would make the US a global leader in the space, though questions remain about the practical challenges of such an approach, Bloomberg noted.