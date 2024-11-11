Arab, Muslim leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon at Saudi summit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led a call for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint meeting of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh on Monday.

In a joint statement, the Arab and Muslim leaders condemned Israeli’s actions “in the context of the crime of genocide.”

The call followed a decision by Qatar to stop trying to mediate between Hamas and Israel, although Doha has left the door open to future talks.

Many regional leaders had taken a “wait-and-see” approach prior to the US presidential election, The New York Times reported, with many seeing Trump’s win as likely to mean any potential progress on securing a Gaza ceasefire will not come until he takes office in January.