AI robot’s Turing portrait auctions for $1.1 million

An AI-powered robot’s painting of British mathematician Alan Turing sold for $1.1 million at auction, almost 10 times the expected amount. Former gallerist Aidan Meller worked with a team of almost 30 people to build the robot, which is named Ai-Da, after Ada Lovelace, regarded as the world’s first computer programmer, The New York Times reported.

The robot used a complex process involving multiple paintings to create the work, A.I. God (2024) that depicts Turing as the god of artificial intelligence. Proceeds from the Sotheby’s sale will be used to enhance Ai-Da’s talents, her creator said: “She is constantly being updated. She is on her third painting arm already.”