Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

World’s biggest electric ship charges up

Nov 10, 2025, 5:31pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Incat Hull 096 boat
Incat

The world’s largest battery-electric ship is charging up.

The Australian-built Hull 096 contains a 40 megawatt-hour energy storage system, enough to power about four US homes for a year. That vast amount of energy will, because of the ship’s size and speed, only be enough for 90 minutes’ travel: It is designed to carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 cars on a roughly 40-mile journey between ports in Argentina and Uruguay before charging up again in 40 minutes.

Batteries are still much less energy-dense than diesel fuel, so long-haul shipping remains implausible, but Hull 096 will “test the limits of maritime electrification,” IEEE Spectrum wrote.

China, Norway, and the US are also racing to build electric ferries.

Tom Chivers
AD