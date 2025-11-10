World’s biggest electric ship charges up

The world’s largest battery-electric ship is charging up.

The Australian-built Hull 096 contains a 40 megawatt-hour energy storage system, enough to power about four US homes for a year. That vast amount of energy will, because of the ship’s size and speed, only be enough for 90 minutes’ travel: It is designed to carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 cars on a roughly 40-mile journey between ports in Argentina and Uruguay before charging up again in 40 minutes.

Batteries are still much less energy-dense than diesel fuel, so long-haul shipping remains implausible, but Hull 096 will “test the limits of maritime electrification,” IEEE Spectrum wrote.

China, Norway, and the US are also racing to build electric ferries.