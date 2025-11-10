Why Democrats need to get over their shutdown crackup — and fast

The Democratic crackup that’s now underway in Washington is distracting the party from a series of brutal fights just ahead that will culminate in next year’s midterms.

Democrats have one month to figure out how they want to handle a Senate vote on expiring health care tax credits; then they’ll face another shutdown deadline on Jan. 30. After that comes a round of House and Senate primaries — often featuring agitator candidates eager for a change in leadership and a more aggressive approach to President Donald Trump.

With all the challenges ahead, Democrats are descending into bitter clashes whose fault lines were foreseeable from the moment the government shut down. The shutdown’s challenges to Senate Democratic unity, in particular, were immense: Several members of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s caucus didn’t want to start a fight over health care subsidies at all. Others only wanted to hold out for a couple of weeks.

Instead, they kept at it throughout the longest shutdown in US history. So when the bare minimum of eight Democratic senators split off, advancing a shutdown-ending deal that’s set to clear the Senate later Monday, the rest of the party erupted in fury, from coast to coast.

Democrats’ path to regathering themselves doesn’t look smooth or short. The gains they tallied in off-year elections less than one week ago feel like a distant memory. Some of their leaders want to give it time.

A “big party” and “a healthy party” means “you’re going to have internal disagreements about votes and strategies and tactics,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, the deputy whip, who opposed the deal. “We can’t push it any faster than it needs to go. People need to sort through what they think about all of this.”

Schumer wanted the party to keep up the fight past the Nov. 1 open enrollment period for 2026 health benefits and urged his members to keep blocking a funding bill this week, according to a person familiar with caucus dynamics.

“The division occurred because those eight [Democratic caucus members] believed the danger of the shutdown exceeded the benefits of continuing the fight on health care with the shutdown in effect,” the person said.

The resulting anger is aimed at far more than those eight senators, though their deal to reopen the government is getting torn to shreds by the rest of the party. House Democrats are accusing senators of “surrender” and Senate candidates are calling for Schumer to step down as leader.

Democrats’ midterm candidates practically climbed over each other to denounce the deal — even some who have good relationships with Schumer. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who has praised his leadership, denounced the “empty promises” Democrats had extracted from Republicans.

Stevens’ rivals in the Michigan primary, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and physician Abdul El-Sayed, released videos that characterized the deal as everything wrong with Congress.

Progressives said the party had picked the right fight but stopped before finishing the battle.

Faiz Shakir, the founder of More Perfect Union and political strategist for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told Semafor that the shutdown “defined the Democrats around expanding health care,” and that keeping that focus would mean them “fighting for it at every turn.”

Democrats should have been encouraged, he said, when Republicans began arguing over their own health care plans last week, including ideas like expanded health savings accounts that lacked popular support.

But Shakir also acknowledged the steep hill yet to climb, saying that “Democrats have eight weeks to come up with a potential solution” on government spending and health care.