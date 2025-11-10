View / What Donald Trump likes about Zohran Mamdani

In the aftermath of every election, there’s a quick media consensus about what it means — once formed over days and weeks by newspaper columnists, now congealed on X before the data heads go to sleep at sunrise Wednesday morning. This year’s hypothesis is affordability, the thing that Trump talked about whenever he wasn’t jabbing at trans rights in 2024 — a topic that Mamdani relentlessly emphasized in 2025, and which Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill also ran on hard.

That media consensus is famously always too simple, and often flat wrong. It is, at best, part of an argument about each party’s future. The famous “soccer moms” of 1996 and “values voters” of 2004, the “Bradley effect” racists of 2007 and “missing white voters” of 2012 mostly dissolved under more detailed scrutiny of the data.

And this year’s affordability consensus certainly doesn’t capture the manic mood I found when I returned to New York for Election Day and its aftermath. The city is in the thick of a cheerful populist mania.

Mamdani’s supporters on the left are, obviously, rapturous — and a victory speech quoting Eugene Debs and Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t hurt.

Equally hyped up: the city’s vibrant right-wing minority. The New York Post’s crimson “wood” (front page, if you’ve never worked at a tabloid) became the icon of the moment:

Leftists raced to snap it up on eBay. It sold out fast — the “cherry on top” to an election cycle in which the Post had a lot of fun losing, as the tabloid’s canny editor, Keith Poole, put it in an internal email.

“To all my comrades at New York Pravda,” he wrote, welcoming “Supreme Leader Chairman Zohran” and promising that “each loyal worker will be rationed an extra (small) potato.”

The city’s leading conservative think tank published a less sardonic call to arms: “The Manhattan Institute exists for moments like this,” its president, Reihan Salam, wrote. “We are behind enemy lines and I hope that we might earn your support.” (A disclosure: My wife edits the Bigger Apple newsletter for the Manhattan Institute.)

The mood here isn’t wonky appreciation of practical solutions to the city’s rolling cost-of-living disaster. The middle class does face crushing rents, but New York also operates what is vastly the largest welfare state of any city in the country.

The mood is, rather, a celebration of the triumph of populism. Mamdani, who began his campaign doing man-on-the-street interviews with Trump voters, ran against bankrupt elites and a dynastic political family. (It’s no contradiction that Mamdani shares the president’s personal ease in Manhattan elite circles; they both grew up in that milieu.)

The single-minded obsession with Mamdani’s talk of affordability, while convenient for the mayor-elect and a vital part of his appeal, also misses an obvious point.

The issue most associated with the establishment of both parties right now — for reasons future historians can decipher — is support for Israel. And while Mamdani focused on affordability, New Yorkers heard endlessly from his enemies about hostility to Israel as well. He never ran away from his years as a pro-Palestinian activist.

It’s hard not to think that the perception — and reality — that a billionaire political class was funding anti-Muslim attack ads on Mamdani over Israel helped confirm his status as an anti-establishment hero. That’s a dynamic Republicans are wrestling with in public right now, as the GOP’s efforts to purge both critics of Israel and open antisemites from the party risk instead driving its populist wing closer to those positions.