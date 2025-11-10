Events Email Briefings
US data centers sit dark as electrification lags

Nov 10, 2025, 5:26pm EST
An aerial view of an Amazon Web Services Data Center known as US East 1 in Ashburn
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Some US data centers are standing empty because of a lack of electricity, highlighting challenges in keeping up with ballooning demand for AI.

One California facility, located in Nvidia’s hometown, has been awaiting energization for six years, Bloomberg reported; an energy company estimates large data centers could take up to seven years to come online. “The biggest barrier to progress isn’t money but energy,” an MIT Technology Review reporter noted, arguing the US could learn from China’s energy abundance.

The data center explosion has created boom towns across the US, but strained grids and increased housing prices and energy costs. Ironically, The Atlantic wrote, energy constraints could keep the AI boom from “growing too irresponsibly.”

Chart showing value of privately constructed US data centers put in place since 2014
J.D. Capelouto
