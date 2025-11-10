Events Email Briefings
Trump says no US officials to attend G20 in S.Africa

Nov 10, 2025, 6:08am EST
A photo from the G20 site.
Nic Bothma/Reuters

US President Donald Trump says none of his officials would attend this month’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, deepening a row with Africa’s biggest economy over its alleged mistreatment of its white minority.

Trump has for months railed against what he calls a “genocide” waged against Afrikaners, imposing harsh tariffs against South Africa and reorienting his country’s refugee policy to favor the group. And though he himself was not expected to attend the meeting — the first time the G20 has been held in Africa — his vice president and secretary of state were presumed to be joining.

Pretoria called the decision “regrettable,” and experts have roundly described the US allegations of persecution as baseless.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
