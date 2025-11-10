Trump fights gloomy economic sentiment

Americans appear increasingly convinced the economy is moving in the wrong direction, despite US President Donald Trump’s insistence to the contrary.

Even as inflation has largely remained in check and stocks have surged, the White House finds itself combatting a public narrative that blames the president for rising costs and a cooling labor market. Democrats across the country who ran affordability-focused campaigns trounced Republicans in elections last week. The economy is “resilient on the surface,” but increasingly dependent on three “A-pillars,” an EY-Parthenon economist said: “affluent consumers, artificial intelligence-fueled investment and asset price gains.”

Conservatives, too, are growing frustrated with Trump’s approach; The Federalist’s CEO said Trump should “ditch the foreign policy crap and focus all his attention on the domestic economy.”