Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump fights gloomy economic sentiment

Nov 10, 2025, 5:24pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, during the swearing-in ceremony for Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Americans appear increasingly convinced the economy is moving in the wrong direction, despite US President Donald Trump’s insistence to the contrary.

Even as inflation has largely remained in check and stocks have surged, the White House finds itself combatting a public narrative that blames the president for rising costs and a cooling labor market. Democrats across the country who ran affordability-focused campaigns trounced Republicans in elections last week. The economy is “resilient on the surface,” but increasingly dependent on three “A-pillars,” an EY-Parthenon economist said: “affluent consumers, artificial intelligence-fueled investment and asset price gains.”

Conservatives, too, are growing frustrated with Trump’s approach; The Federalist’s CEO said Trump should “ditch the foreign policy crap and focus all his attention on the domestic economy.”

Chart showing US adults on how Trump policies have affected economy
J.D. Capelouto
AD