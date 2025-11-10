Events Email Briefings
Syria’s Al-Sharaa meets Trump in historic White House visit

Nov 10, 2025, 5:16pm EST
Two demonstrators hold a Syrian flag outside the White House
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House on Monday, capping a remarkable turnaround for a man the US once considered a wanted terrorist.

The US lifted some restrictions on al-Sharaa before his meeting with President Donald Trump, which marked the first-ever visit by a Syrian president to Washington.

But the new government, led by former rebels who toppled Bashar al-Assad, is urging US lawmakers to repeal the most punishing sanctions isolating Syria from the world economy.

Critics oppose removing all restrictions at once without retaining the ability to easily reimpose them; supporters say doing so is the only way to give investors certainty.

Al-Sharaa has been on a recent diplomatic blitz, with stops in Moscow and Saudi Arabia.

J.D. Capelouto
