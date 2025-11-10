Exclusive / Saudi earmarks $15B to triple phosphate production

Saudi Arabia plans to more than triple phosphate production as part of a strategy to boost non-oil exports and make mining a key pillar of its economy.

Expanding the production of phosphate — used in fertilizers to increase crop yields — could cost around $15 billion on top of existing investments in the space, Khalid Al Mudaifer, vice minister of industry and mineral resources, told Semafor in an interview.

Saudi Arabia currently produces around 6 million tons of phosphate a year, with state-controlled mining company Maaden embarking on a $7.5 billion expansion of capacity to 9 million tons a year by 2027. The kingdom ultimately aims to lift output to 18 million tons a year by 2040, Al Mudaifer said. That would make Saudi Arabia the world’s third-biggest producer, behind China and Morocco.