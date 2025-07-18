Saudi Arabia’s NEOM is considering significantly cutting its workforce and relocating more than 1,000 employees to Riyadh as the kingdom tries to control costs and improve oversight of the vast new city and other developments being built on its northwestern coast, according to people familiar with the matter.

The relocations, which may start later this year, would reverse NEOM’s former Chief Executive Nadhmi Al-Nasr’s policy that staff be based on the barren construction site, the three people said. Employees who will be moved to the capital are expected to lose benefits including housing and meals that were provided at NEOM due to the site’s remote location, the people said, resulting in a de facto pay cut.

More than 1,000 staff may also be laid off in the restructuring, according to the people. No final decisions on the overhaul have been made and the plans could still change, the people said.

The Public Investment Fund — Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund — established NEOM as a company to develop the eponymous region and so far has been providing the funding for its construction. NEOM includes a cluster of projects: the main development known as The Line, mountaintop resorts, tourism islands, and an industrial district connected to a port.

AD

NEOM and PIF declined to comment.