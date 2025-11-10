Events Email Briefings
Nord Stream investigation threatens to fracture Europe’s support for Kyiv

Nov 10, 2025, 5:18pm EST
Suspect Volodymyr Zhuravlyov. Omar Marques/Getty Images

An investigation into the alleged Nord Stream saboteurs is threatening to fracture Europe’s support for Ukraine.

German authorities have built a case implicating an elite Ukrainian unit in the 2022 pipeline explosions, opening diplomatic and political fissures.

Poland refused to extradite one suspect, calling him a “hero” and criticizing Berlin’s past purchases of Russian gas, while Germany’s far-right opposition politicians have seized on high energy prices and the suspects’ nationality to undermine support for Kyiv.

“The diplomatic fallout of the bombings might have been easier for Germany to navigate if their detectives hadn’t so effectively built a case against Ukraine,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Brendan Ruberry
