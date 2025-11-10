Muted COP30 opens in Brazil with US absent

The absence of the US and international private capital could lead to a muted COP30, which opens today in Brazil.

Even if Washington is expected to be largely missing, US President Donald Trump will have a huge influence at the world’s most important climate conference. Since the start of his second term, Trump has pushed for a green energy retreat, which has slowed the global transition from fossil fuels and trimmed investors’ interest in the summit.

Countless other challenges remain, including a lack of momentum towards greater funding for climate adaptation in the most vulnerable nations. “Adaptation action has never been more vital for our survival,” the CEO of COP and a former UN secretary general wrote in Politico.