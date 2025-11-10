Exclusive / Microsoft says UAE AI chip approval ‘first step’ for Emirati access

Despite US President Donald Trump’s May visit to the Gulf, during which administration officials laid out a framework for hundreds of thousands of advanced semiconductors to be shipped to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had yet to issue export licenses, and Microsoft was on the verge of running out of compute capacity in the UAE, according to Smith.

“Thank goodness our license applications were approved when they were,” Smith said.

While Microsoft has gotten the necessary approvals to ship advanced Nvidia chips, G42 — which counts Microsoft as an investor and Smith as a board member — is still waiting.

“The day should come when G42 gets its own license applications approved,” Smith said. “The more familiarity there is across Washington with all of the steps that G42 has taken, I think that will help build the foundation, but it’s a conversation that’s ongoing, and I don’t know that anyone can predict the precise timetable.”

The widespread adoption of AI in the UAE — which leads the world with roughly 60% of the working-age population using the technology monthly — combined with plentiful, inexpensive electricity makes the Emirates an attractive location for building data centers, according to Smith. He also sees potential for the UAE to serve as a gateway to the broader region with computing power and data storage.

The $3.85 trillion Redmond, Wash. company has secured the first export licenses for shipping Nvidia’s advanced GPUs into the UAE during the Trump administration, shipping some of the most advanced chips — and nearly tripling the compute power available to Microsoft in the UAE.

The deal is part of Microsoft’s wider commitment to invest $15.2 billion in the country from 2023 to the end of the decade. The technology giant also plans to build more data centers and train 1 million people in technical know-how.

From 2023 to the end of this year, Microsoft will have poured over $7.3 billion in the UAE, including its equity investment in G42 that saw Smith join the board last year.

By 2030, Microsoft has committed to spending another $7.9 billion.