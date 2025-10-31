UAE, Singapore lead AI adoption globally

The findings come as businesses and governments weigh the economic promise of AI against regulatory and safety concerns. President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut red tape may not bear fruit if individuals are slow to integrate the technology into their daily lives.

Meanwhile, India — which sees comparatively low AI usage — is poised for massive expansion in the coming years. By 2030, the country’s developer community will outgrow that of the US, according to GitHub — potentially threatening the nation’s long-standing lead in software development. Globally, a new developer joins the platform every second, the company said.