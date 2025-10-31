Events Email Briefings
UAE, Singapore lead AI adoption globally

Rachyl Jones
Rachyl Jones
Tech Fellow
Oct 31, 2025, 1:32pm EDT
Technology
The Singapore skyline.
Caroline Chia/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

As the US and China battle for tech supremacy, a handful of unlikely nations are seeing significantly higher adoption rates in their workforces — potentially allowing them to first reap the economic and productivity benefits of AI. Leading the charge are the UAE and Singapore — where roughly 60% of the working-age population uses AI on a monthly basis — followed by a series of European countries, according to a report from Microsoft published Thursday. The US, however, trails behind its economic peers.

A chart showing the share of the population using AI in different countries against their GDP per capita.
Title icon

Know More

The findings come as businesses and governments weigh the economic promise of AI against regulatory and safety concerns. President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut red tape may not bear fruit if individuals are slow to integrate the technology into their daily lives.

Meanwhile, India — which sees comparatively low AI usage — is poised for massive expansion in the coming years. By 2030, the country’s developer community will outgrow that of the US, according to GitHub — potentially threatening the nation’s long-standing lead in software development. Globally, a new developer joins the platform every second, the company said.

