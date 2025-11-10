Markets gain on hopes of US shutdown ending

US lawmakers on Monday inched closer to reopening the government, as the White House backed a deal that advanced in the Senate.

The historically long shutdown is now on track to end this week, analysts said, which would allow the government to resume food stamp benefits and resolve air travel chaos wrought by staffing shortages. The proposed funding package exposed divisions among Democrats, but lifted spirits on Wall Street; US shutdowns typically don’t upend markets, but investors have been particularly jittery about the lack of government economic data and potential holiday travel upheaval.

Monetary policymakers have “been stumbling around in this fog and I think markets would like some clarity one way or another,” a UBS economist said.