Italian pasta could largely disappear from US supermarket shelves as producers say 107% tariffs make exports uneconomic.

Washington announced 92% anti-dumping duties on 13 Italian companies — which account for most Italian pasta imports to the US — on top of 15% duties on all goods from the EU.

American pasta makers regularly complain that their Italian rivals are underpricing their goods. But one Italian pasta CEO told The Wall Street Journal that the high penalties are not about dumping, but “an excuse to block imports.”

A New York Times opinion writer, meanwhile, lamented having to use American noodles, which he noted have “less flavor and a mushier texture” than Italian brands that use bronze dies instead of Teflon ones.