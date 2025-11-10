Events Email Briefings
Indonesia’s divisive former leader named national hero

Nov 10, 2025, 9:52am EST
National Hero award ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta.

Indonesia’s president named the country’s late former ruler — whose time in power was characterized by corruption, rights abuses, and economic growth — a national hero.

Suharto, who is also the current leader’s father-in-law, came to power following brutal bloodletting in 1965 in which at least half a million people alleged to be communists were killed, and critics point to widespread reports of torture and forced disappearances through to his overthrow in 1998.

Yet proponents note Indonesia’s economy grew at an average rate of 7% during his rule, and he largely corralled inflation. That he was conferred the honor by a president who himself is accused of rights abuses amplified anger over the announcement, though public protests have so far been muted.

A chart showing Indonesia’s freedom index.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
