Global art market’s decline piles pressure on US artists

The recent collapse of the global art market has piled yet more pressure on US artists, leaving many struggling to get by.

International art sales fell by 12% last year, marking the steepest drop in decades besides the 2009 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. While sales in the US, the world’s biggest market, fell by a more reserved 9%, the drop comes after several recent yearly contractions.

In response, some advocates have called for the government to support the industry — which accounted for around 1% of the US workforce in the latest census — with hundreds of thousands losing their jobs in recent years. US policy is failing to “offer artists stability or protection,” an expert argued in The Conversation.