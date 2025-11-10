Gates Foundation pledges $1.4B for farmers hit by extreme weather

The Gates Foundation pledged $1.4 billion to help farmers adapt to extreme weather caused by climate change. The four-year investment will expand access to resources that help farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia build more resilience to drought, floods, and heat waves.

The money comes at a time when financing for climate adaptation is not keeping pace with the impact of extreme weather: 250 million people were displaced globally due to climate-related disasters over the past decade, found a UN report published on Monday.

The new funding will be used to expand technology already showing results that include improving soil health, supporting varieties of crops and livestock that withstand extreme weather, and implementing weather forecasting systems.

The Gates Foundation provides financial support for Semafor’s Next 3 Billion series.