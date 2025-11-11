Exclusive / FDIC offices overseeing misconduct understaffed

As President Donald Trump’s nominee to chair the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation faces bipartisan skepticism that he would address misconduct at the agency, he has informed senators that the two main offices tasked with improving its culture are each staffed at 40% under his leadership.

In written responses to lawmaker questions, acting Chair Travis Hill said that the Office of Professional Conduct lost 30% of its roles to DOGE while another 30% remain vacant, according to a copy of the responses shared by a Senate Banking Committee member. And he said the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity lost 10% of its employees to DOGE while a further 50% of positions remain vacant.

Hill said during his confirmation hearing that the offices, created to tackle claims of harassment and discrimination, represented “the biggest piece of the cultural transformation efforts.”

An FDIC official told Semafor Hill approved staffing reductions of 15-20% agency-wide and the offices’ staffing reductions have not affected their ability to carry out core functions, adding that other agencies do not have similar offices.