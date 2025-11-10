DR Congo suspends Chinese cobalt miner after chemical spill

DR Congo authorities have suspended a major Chinese-owned copper and cobalt operation after a dam collapse spilled contaminated water into Lubumbashi, the country’s second-largest city.

A containment dam belonging to Congo Dongfang International Mining (CDM) spilled “several million cubic meters of electrolytes” on Nov. 4 that flooded hundreds of homes in three neighborhoods, forcing residents to flee the area. Environmentalists also warned of pollution to well water, which many homes use daily.

The leakage is the latest environmental accident in the Copperbelt region between DR Congo and Zambia. In February, a Chinese-owned dam holding mining waste collapsed, releasing acidic effluent into the Kafue River, a critical water source for 60% of Zambia’s population. In 2023, mining operations at Boss Mining, a subsidiary of Eurasian Resources Group, were suspended after floods caused “enormous environmental damage” and fatalities in Kakanda, between Kolwezi and Lubumbashi.

There have been growing calls from African governments and critics of Chinese mining operations, which dominate the sector, for improved safety standards.

DR Congo’s Mines Minister Louis Watum criticized CDM’s explanation, saying its waste storage and processing facilities “do not meet any international standards,” citing the lack of watertight barriers, structural stability, control devices and an emergency plan.