BBC director general quits over Trump reporting

The BBC’s director general resigned over a report suggesting the broadcaster had misleadingly edited a speech by US President Donald Trump.

The internal memo, uncovered by The Daily Telegraph, said that a 2024 documentary stitched together two quotes from Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 address, making it seem as though he explicitly encouraged the attack on the Capitol; the author also suggested there was bias elsewhere in BBC reporting, including over Israel-Palestine and transgender issues.

The BBC appears not to have learned a lesson that US journalism has internalized over the past decade on how to cover Trump, Semafor’s Max Tani wrote: American outlets expect pushback from the president, and his “aggression has forced many newsrooms to button up their reporting.”