TikTok astrologers are convinced this election isn’t over

TikTok has helped boost the popularity and visibility of astrology, which has become more prominent this election cycle, as influencers read the stars and birth charts of Harris, Trump, Biden, and the US itself.

Many had agreed that Harris’ chart aligned with success on and after Election Day. For example, on Harris’ birth chart on Tuesday, Saturn was transiting her tenth house of career and public image, which can signify stepping into a more powerful role. On Trump’s chart, Jupiter was conjunct his Uranus, suggesting chaos and disruption.

Faced with Harris’ loss, some of the most popular accounts have become a home for conspiracy theories. They’re also leaning on past predictions that proved more accurate — such that Biden would drop out of the presidential race, and that Trump would face violence around the time of his assassination attempts.

“I stand by what I said. I don’t think that we’ve seen the end of it at all, if anything this is just the beginning of a fight,” one astrologer, @meggly, said in a video that has hundreds of thousands of views. “Based on the astrology alone … I feel like Harris is president overall.”

Another user, who has a podcast about astrology, said: “I don’t think we’re done. I don’t think the count is done. … These astrologists, with their track record, with their history, have not been wrong.”

Vague predictions of some sort of disruption to Trump in mid-November — career, legal, or otherwise — are now common.

“It’s kind of looking really likely at this point that neither of these candidates will be president come January,” another astrologer said.