What is happening with the Hamas hostage negotiations?

Diego Mendoza /

Dozens of hostages — estimated to be more than 200 — continue to be held captive in Gaza more than one month after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and their future remains unclear.

Israel says its ground invasion goal in Gaza is to destroy Hamas and to rescue the hostages. The IDF has so far rescued one Israeli soldier, while Hamas has released four hostages.

Governments around the world are pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a ceasefire, but he has rejected such calls, saying he will only consider a ceasefire once all hostages have been returned.

Israel reportedly came close to striking a deal with Hamas in recent days, but those talks fell apart after Israel advanced its ground operation in Gaza. Negotiations have resumed but are only focusing on civilian hostages, rather than Israeli soldiers, The New York Times reports.

With J.D. Capelouto