Exclusive / Zaslav meets with Comcast executives as bidding war ramps up

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav met with Comcast executives last week as a closely watched Hollywood bidding war for the film and television giant heats up.

Zaslav, who last month publicly hung a for-sale sign on an empire that includes the historic Warner Bros. studio, HBO, and CNN, met with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, people familiar with the matter said. Specific details of conversations remain unclear, but the meeting suggests that Comcast feels that there is still a path forward for a deal, in spite of concerns — aired in the press — about the likelihood of regulatory troubles in the US.

Paramount has been bidding since October for WBD, a transaction that would elevate David Ellison’s nascent media empire into a Hollywood force that could not be easily ignored by tech competitors and Wall Street. It would fuse Paramount’s film and streaming assets with the storied Warner Bros. content library and a streaming titan in HBO. Comcast’s Mike Cavanagh, who will become co-CEO with Roberts in January, told investors on last quarter’s earnings call that the bar is high for major M&A but that the company would have more room to maneuver once it completes the spinoff of most of its cable channels into a new company early next year.

Reuters reported Thursday that Comcast had hired bankers from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to sort through a potential bid for some of WBD’s assets.

Spokespeople for WBD and Comcast declined to comment.