Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Pfizer wins bidding war for obesity drug startup

Nov 9, 2025, 5:35pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Pfizer logo
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

US pharma giant Pfizer won a bidding war to acquire obesity drug developer Metsera, beating back an offer from Danish rival Novo Nordisk.

The $10 billion deal — a valuation much higher than Pfizer had originally offered — followed a corporate tiff in which Novo Nordisk tried to hijack Pfizer’s purchase of the American startup, prompting Pfizer to sue. Metsera said Novo’s offer posed antitrust regulatory risks.

The deal marks a win for Pfizer in its efforts to catch up with Eli Lilly and Novo, which makes Ozempic, in the obesity drug market; Pfizer has seen a rapid decline in its COVID-19 business due to lower demand for vaccines and antiviral drugs.

J.D. Capelouto
AD