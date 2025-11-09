German far-right influencer applies for asylum in US

A prominent far-right German activist and influencer is seeking political asylum in the US, arguing she is being persecuted at home for her beliefs.

Naomi Seibt, 25, said that German domestic intelligence is tracking her movements; she is an outspoken supporter of the anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland party, which authorities have labeled extremist.

Her application for asylum reflects both Berlin’s increased scrutiny of the country’s far right and Washington’s sympathy for such actors.

The Trump administration, which has criticized what it sees as an improper crackdown on free speech in Europe, has signaled it will prioritize protections for white refugees and Europeans claiming their populist views are under attack, The Washington Post wrote.