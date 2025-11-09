Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

German far-right influencer applies for asylum in US

Nov 9, 2025, 5:29pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Naomi Seibt
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A prominent far-right German activist and influencer is seeking political asylum in the US, arguing she is being persecuted at home for her beliefs.

Naomi Seibt, 25, said that German domestic intelligence is tracking her movements; she is an outspoken supporter of the anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland party, which authorities have labeled extremist.

Her application for asylum reflects both Berlin’s increased scrutiny of the country’s far right and Washington’s sympathy for such actors.

The Trump administration, which has criticized what it sees as an improper crackdown on free speech in Europe, has signaled it will prioritize protections for white refugees and Europeans claiming their populist views are under attack, The Washington Post wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD