COP30 kicks off with no US presence

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil, kicking off Monday, will be defined largely by the absence of the US, a space that will be partially filled by China, analysts said.

Washington isn’t sending any high-level officials to the gathering in the Amazon rainforest, but President Donald Trump will still loom over the event as nations grapple with the White House’s heightened animosity toward clean energy and climate action, Semafor’s climate and energy editor noted.

While China’s leader also isn’t attending, COP will showcase the inroads Beijing’s clean-tech industry has made in Latin America.

Brazil chose Chinese EVs to shuttle attendees, a signal that “the world is moving on, even without US political and technological leadership,” an expert said.