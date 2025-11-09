Events Email Briefings
China inflation ticks up but deflationary pressures linger

Nov 9, 2025, 5:38pm EST
People shop at a wet market in Shanghai, China
Go Nakamura/File Photo/Reuters

Consumer prices in China unexpectedly rose last month, new data showed Sunday, a sign that deflationary pressures on the world’s second-largest economy may be easing.

The Golden Week holiday in October contributed to the 0.2% year-on-year rise, the first positive reading since June, analysts said.

Chinese policymakers have prioritized fighting “involution,” a term that refers to punishing price wars across industries that have accelerated deflation, sparking concerns of a growth slowdown.

While the latest data is welcome news to Beijing, the downward pressures are “entrenched” and the latest boost in prices will likely fade, a Bloomberg analyst said.

A chart showing China, India, Brazil inflation
J.D. Capelouto
