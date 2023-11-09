US-India talks will focus on a country not in the room

Karina Tsui

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi this week.

As the Middle East conflict escalates and the Ukraine war persists, officials instead will focus their talks on China — particularly how India and the U.S. can expand their security partnership, namely in the Indo-Pacific, over what they jointly perceive to be growing aggression from Beijing.