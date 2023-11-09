Israel says it helped Brazil foil Hezbollah-linked attack on Jews

Jenna Moon /

Israel said it helped Brazil thwart an attack on the country’s Jewish population by Hezbollah, the Iran-linked militant group.

Brazilian police confirmed they had arrested two people on terrorism charges, while Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, thanked Brazilian security services for their assistance in foiling the attack. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Iran, Reuters reported.

Domestic extremism is rare in Brazil, but the country has recorded a rise in antisemitic reports since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.