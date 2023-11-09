Hollywood’s actors’ strike ends as tentative deal reached

Jenna Moon /

Hollywood’s 118-day actors’ strike is coming to an end, after SAG-AFTRA accepted a tentative deal Wednesday that will see restrictions placed on the use of artificial intelligence and historic pay increases for union members.

“We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers,” the union said in a statement. “Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a coalition of Hollywood studios, presented its “last, final, and best” offer last week.

SAG-AFTRA members will vote to ratify the agreement on Friday.