‘He’s a beast’: White House adviser dismisses questions about Biden’s age

White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu dismissed questions about President Joe Biden’s age on Thursday while touting the extensive schedule the president has kept in order to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“For those of you that think the president might be too old or doesn’t have enough energy or whatever it is that you all think,” Landrieu told a group of reporters. “This guy gets up early. He stays up late. We have made trips, if not every week, sometimes twice a week and three times a week. And we have done it over and over again and there’s nothing new here. What’s wonderful about it is how relentless that it is and how many places that we have been.”

“The guy is like, he’s a beast,” Landrieu later added. His comments came amid polls suggesting voters question Biden’s age and mental fitness. Biden is 80 years old and would be 86 at the end of a second term. His likely challenger, former President Donald Trump, is 77.

AD

Landrieu was highlighting the progress the Biden administration has made implementing the infrastructure law ahead of the two-year anniversary of the bill’s signing next week.

According to the White House, the administration has distributed almost $400 billion in funding from the infrastructure law for over 40,000 projects across 4,500 different communities in the United States. It has also spurred over $600 billion in investment from the private sector, according to the administration. Landrieu said the individual projects would take between three and seven years to complete.