US allies race to make amends with Trump

World politicians are scrambling to excuse past critical comments about Donald Trump as he returns to power.

The Australian ambassador to the US removed old tweets, notably one calling Trump “the most destructive president in history,” as the country’s prime minister reached out to congratulate Trump — a man he himself once said “scares the shit out of me.”

AD

As a backbench MP in 2018, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called Trump “a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath,” something he now says is “old news.”

And Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who once said Trump should “stop lying,” also sang a different tune, saying, “I look forward to our cooperation.”