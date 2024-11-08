Speculation over Trump’s cabinet picks begins after he appoints first-ever female chief of staff

Donald Trump appointed Susie Wiles, one of his campaign co-managers, as his chief of staff — the first-ever woman to serve the White House position — amid fevered speculation in Washington over his cabinet picks.

Trump’s transition team is already reviewing names for key posts, the BBC reported, and many who worked with the president-elect the first time round aren’t expected to return.

AD

The news has so far been dominated by those won’t serve: Sen. Tom Cotton, a hawkish conservative seen as a potential defense secretary, has told Trump’s team he does not want an administration post, Axios reported, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may advise on Middle East policy but will not join the administration, according to the Financial Times. Chris LaCivita, another campaign manager who worked alongside Wiles, told CBS News he also won’t take a role, and will be “a defender of the team from outside.”