Republicans hold control of the House

Republicans have clinched control of the House of Representatives, giving them total control of Washington and a clear path to delivering on President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for continued tax cuts and a more stringent border policy.

The party is already preparing to use its majorities in the House and Senate to enact as much of Trump’s tax agenda as they can along party lines, without risking a Democratic filibuster. That can be accomplished thanks to the legislative tool known as budget reconciliation.

“Unified control provides a historic opportunity to use the budget reconciliation process to accomplish our goals with simple majorities in both chambers,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote to colleagues as he sought reelection to his post this week.

Reconciliation is the same tool that President Joe Biden and Democrats used in 2021 and 2022 to pass hundreds of billions of dollars of clean energy benefits and other new policies. Even before Republicans’ victories in this month’s election, their congressional leaders were talking about how best to leverage that power to help Trump.

In order to get a party-line bill past Democratic objections in the Senate, however, the GOP needed to secure control of the House. That took a full week past the election, as ballots were tallied in tight swing races.

“If you’re going to legitimately work around the filibuster, it would be through reconciliation,” outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters last week. “We’d be, obviously, more successful if we get the House.”