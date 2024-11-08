Chinese firms invest in Saudi construction

Beijing is gunning to solidify its place in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing construction market, projected to become the world’s largest with a forecast value of $181.5 billion in 2028, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The kingdom’s push to complete key projects before Expo 2030 and the men’s soccer World Cup in 2034 is creating a gold rush for construction firms. NEOM alone is expected to consume a fifth of the world’s steel output.

Saudi state-owned entities have increasingly partnered with Chinese firms like Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.: Aramco recently acquired a 10% stake in a petrochemicals maker for $3.4 billion, Diriyah — the ancestral base of the House of Saud that’s being developed into a cultural and tourist destination — awarded a $2 billion contract to a Chinese-Saudi partnership, and the Saudi National Housing Co. — which is developing a $12 billion project — signed a deal with China Machinery Engineering Corp. to build 20,000 housing units.

The growing footprint was evident at Build Saudi, an industry exhibition held in Riyadh this week. Chinese companies far outnumbered those from India, Germany, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Netherlands.