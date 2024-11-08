China announces trillion-dollar bailout as debt crisis looms

Beijing unveiled a $1.4 trillion bailout for local governments, part of efforts to ward off a looming debt crisis and kickstart a moribund economy. The funds will help provincial authorities refinance a huge pile of loans that had left many struggling to provide basic services and pay civil servants.

The widely expected announcement followed a five-day meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament. Though a huge sum, it fell short of analysts’ hopes for a broader package targeting China’s deeper economic challenges, ranging from a collapsing real-estate sector to high levels of youth unemployment: Chinese stock futures dropped, while one economist told The New York Times, “What is announced so far is likely not enough.”